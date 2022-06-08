Advertisement

Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest

Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle their in on June 7, 2022.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman in their late 20s were booked into jail last night after deputies pulled over a vehicle with an expired registration.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, deputies arrested Ashley N. Dixon, 27, of Topeka, and Jake R. Ludlum, 28, of Wakarusa, for possession meth after a traffic stop near N Kansas and NE Burgess Ave.

Deputies said a K9 Unit stopped a spray-painted blue 200 Chevrolet Cavalier with an expired registration in the area. During the stop, they said illegal drugs were found.

Dixon was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.

Ludlum was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neither Dixon or Ludlum remain behind bars.

