Advertisement

Drivers along Gage Blvd. expected to be impacted by road crews

Road construction is expected to impact drivers along Gage Blvd. on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Road construction is expected to impact drivers along Gage Blvd. on Friday, June 10, 2022.(City of Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers along Gage Blvd. are expected to be impacted by a mill and overlay project on Friday.

The City of Topeka says on Friday, June 10, Sunflower Paving will start a mill and overlay project on Gage Blvd. from SW 6th through SW Emland.

According to the City, through traffic will be maintained at all times on Gage and 6th - at the intersection - as half the road is worked on at a time. However, it said turns will be affected.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bulger
Topeka Police report arrest in connection to Dillons stabbing
FILE - Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash...
Oklahoma woman killed, three children injured in Lyon Co. wreck
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

Kansas hits record high for gas prices
Kansas gas prices hit record high Wednesday
2022 UWGT Day of Giving
2022 Day of Giving
Woman hit by car in Manhattan parking lot
Woman hit by car Tuesday in Manhattan parking lot
Second gun stolen from Manhattan vehicle
Second firearm in second day reported stolen out of Manhattan vehicle
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka celebrates its Day of Giving on Wednesday, June 9,...
2022 Day of Giving