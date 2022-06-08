Drivers along Gage Blvd. expected to be impacted by road crews
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers along Gage Blvd. are expected to be impacted by a mill and overlay project on Friday.
The City of Topeka says on Friday, June 10, Sunflower Paving will start a mill and overlay project on Gage Blvd. from SW 6th through SW Emland.
According to the City, through traffic will be maintained at all times on Gage and 6th - at the intersection - as half the road is worked on at a time. However, it said turns will be affected.
