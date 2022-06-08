Advertisement

Douglas Co. deputies search for man with theft, domestic battery warrants

Marcus Anthony Mack, 36, of Leavenworth
Marcus Anthony Mack, 36, of Leavenworth(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies are looking for a man who has warrants out for his arrest for felony theft, domestic battery and more.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies need the community’s help to find Marcus Anthony Mack, 36, of Leavenworth, on outstanding warrants.

Deputies said Mack has a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of criminal possession of a weapon by a felony, felony theft, fleeing or attempting to elude in the commission of a felony, reckless driving, interference with law enforcement, and felony drug possession.

Deputies also noted Mack has two additional warrants out for his arrest for domestic battery and felony drug possession.

Anyone with information about Mack’s whereabouts should call the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or the Douglas Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

