AG Derek Schmidt lists 6 steps to improve School Safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has released a public safety plan meant to improve school security and, hopefully, reduce armed violence.

“Kansas kids deserve to feel safe in our communities and especially in our schools,” Schmidt said. “The Legislature has already led the way with commonsense, proven programs to make schools safer. We need leadership to keep us moving forward.”

The measure includes six specific aspects.

Double funding for the Safe & Secure Schools grant program;

Hire, train and retain more School Resource Officers (SROs);

Provide more mental-health professionals for schools by continuing to expand the Mental Health Intervention Team (MHIT) program until it is available to all school districts;

Seek authority to use existing federal coronavirus funds for school-safety needs;

Promote awareness in schools and among students of how and when to file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) about potential school threats;

Enact the Reduce Armed Violence Act.

“Kansans have recently seen firsthand how important well-trained School Resource Officers can be for school safety,” said Schmidt. “This plan helps more schools have a School Resource Officer and a Mental Health Intervention Team to protect students, provides funds to assist local school districts in securing facilities, improves our ability to discover threats before they are carried out, and strengthens penalties for gun crimes committed by repeat violent felons. It’s an overall approach that should garner a bipartisan consensus.”

Double funding for the Safe & Secure Schools grant program

According to Derek Schmidt’s office, lawmakers have created and funded Safe & Secure School grants in the past to help improve school security. In fact, according to him, the grants were at $5 million per year from the fiscal year of 2019 to 2023, but the funding was eventually cut. Plus, no funds were made available to schools during 2022, after the Department of Education determined that COVID-19 funds could not be used for school security. Derek Schmidt’s office says

Hire, train and retain more School Resource Officers (SROs)

Derek Schmidt’s office says that for years, the Attorney General’s office has offered funding for the Kansas Juvenile Officers Association for the annual training conference and offered travel expenses to help local police departments and sheriff’s offices send officers to school-based specialized training. Schmidt suggests that the Safe & Secure School grants be expanded and made more flexible to accommodate the cost of hiring, training, and retaining SROs.

Provide more mental-health professionals for schools by continuing to expand the Mental Health Intervention Team (MHIT) program until it is available to all school districts

In 2019, the Kansas legislature established a pilot program to partner nine school districts and local community health centers together to start Mental Health Intervention Teams. Since it began, $7.5 million has been given to the program and it has now expanded to 43 school districts. Schmidt says that expanding the program further would provide students with plenty of mental health services until it is available across all Kansas school districts.

Seek federal authority to use existing coronavirus funds for school-safety needs

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the federal government has offered school districts emergency funding to address COVID-19 needs. Derek Schmidt’s office states that since then the funds have remained unspent and might one day need to be returned to the government if unused. As stated by Schmidt’s office, Kansas has roughly $1 billion in unspent COVID-19 funds.

Derek Schmidt offers this suggestion: Individuals can work with Kansas representatives to help ease federal restrictions and acquire permission from the federal government to use the already-appointed funds for school safety improvements. Which can include hiring school-based officers, making modifications to buildings, supporting MHITs, and other local security needs.

Promote awareness in schools/among students of how and when to file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) about potential school threats

To address school threats, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) partnered with the Kansas Department of Education to expand the Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) criminal intelligence program back in 2019. According to Schmidt’s office, since it began, 38 SARs have been determined as school threat tips.

If anyone has information about a potential threat they have noticed at a school, they can file a SARs report online.

Schmidt’s office recommends that if leaders with Kansas school districts continue to promote the SARs program, the public will further know its existence of the program and what it can do to help.

Enact the Reduce Armed Violence Act

According to Derek Schmidt, the Reduce Armed Violence Act, also called House Bill 2657, would require that convicted felons, who illegally possess firearms while committing new violent felonies, would be sentenced to prison for the weapons charge, along with any other penalty they have committed. Therefore, Schmidt proposes that lawmakers enact H.B. 2657, and once enacted the weapons violation charge would make the sentence be served consecutively with any other sentence the person has committed, which could be between 7 months to 23 months of incarceration, depending on the criminal history of the offender.

