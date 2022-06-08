$4.6+ million awarded to Kansas sexual, domestic violence programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $4.6 million has been awarded to sexual and domestic violence programs to support services throughout the Sunflower State.

On Wednesday, June 8, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says $4,697,713 was awarded to sexual and domestic violence programs throughout the Sunflower State via the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act administered by the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act.

Gov. Kelly said the funds will help sexual assault support centers transition to virtual or remote support services and increase the ability to offer services to survivors. She said the money will also go toward steps to increase access to COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and mobile health units to promote public health.

“This funding will help sexual and domestic abuse survivors access the support and resources they need – no matter where they are in the state,” Kelly said. “We will continue using every tool we have to keep Kansans safe and healthy.”

Kelly said awarded FVPSA-DV grants are as follows:

County Organization Award Allen Hope Unlimited $101,939 Barton Family Crisis Center $118,317 Butler Family Life Center $115,306 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $134,486 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $142,111 Ellis Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services $147,257 Finney Family Crisis Services $112,192 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $108,488 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $111,828 Jackson Midwest Native Coalition for Justice and Peace $307,214 Johnson Safehome $258,929 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $112,001 Lyon SOS $113,388 Reno BrightHouse $116,125 Riley Crisis Center $144,332 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $131,138 Sedgwick Catholic Charities $159,677 Sedgwick StepStone $72,415 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $178,592 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $105,548 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment $148,124 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $132,730 Total $3,072,137

Kelly also said awarded FVPSA-SV grants are as follows:

County Organization Award Allen Hope Unlimited $64,633 Barton Family Crisis Center $73,741 Butler Family Life Center $71,901 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $82,230 Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $86,190 Ellis Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services $89,740 Finney Family Crisis Services $70,341 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $69,957 Jackson Midwest Native Coalition for Justice and Peace $119,712 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $69,954 Lyon SOS $70,860 Reno BrightHouse $72,331 Riley Crisis Center $87,476 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $80,602 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $143,925 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $66,661 Shawnee Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence $42,846 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment $89,472 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $173,004 Total $1,625,576

