$4.6+ million awarded to Kansas sexual, domestic violence programs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $4.6 million has been awarded to sexual and domestic violence programs to support services throughout the Sunflower State.
On Wednesday, June 8, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says $4,697,713 was awarded to sexual and domestic violence programs throughout the Sunflower State via the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act administered by the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act.
Gov. Kelly said the funds will help sexual assault support centers transition to virtual or remote support services and increase the ability to offer services to survivors. She said the money will also go toward steps to increase access to COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and mobile health units to promote public health.
“This funding will help sexual and domestic abuse survivors access the support and resources they need – no matter where they are in the state,” Kelly said. “We will continue using every tool we have to keep Kansans safe and healthy.”
Kelly said awarded FVPSA-DV grants are as follows:
|County
|Organization
|Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$101,939
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$118,317
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$115,306
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$134,486
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$142,111
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services
|$147,257
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$112,192
|Ford
|Crisis Center of Dodge City
|$108,488
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$111,828
|Jackson
|Midwest Native Coalition for Justice and Peace
|$307,214
|Johnson
|Safehome
|$258,929
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$112,001
|Lyon
|SOS
|$113,388
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$116,125
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$144,332
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$131,138
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities
|$159,677
|Sedgwick
|StepStone
|$72,415
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Family Crisis Center
|$178,592
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|$105,548
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment
|$148,124
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$132,730
|Total
|$3,072,137
Kelly also said awarded FVPSA-SV grants are as follows:
|County
|Organization
|Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$64,633
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$73,741
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$71,901
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$82,230
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$86,190
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services
|$89,740
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$70,341
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$69,957
|Jackson
|Midwest Native Coalition for Justice and Peace
|$119,712
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$69,954
|Lyon
|SOS
|$70,860
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$72,331
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$87,476
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$80,602
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$143,925
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|$66,661
|Shawnee
|Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence
|$42,846
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment
|$89,472
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$173,004
|Total
|$1,625,576
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.