Washburn’s Williams in MIAA Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Washburn University football great Cary Williams is officially a hall of famer.

Williams was inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame during the league’s annual awards ceremony Monday night in Kansas City.

Williams starred in two seasons with the Ichabods. His seven interceptions in 2007 ranks second on the school’s single-season list. He earned All America honors from five different organizations.

Williams went on to play nine seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

Williams was among 10 student athletes and one official added to the MIAA’s hall this year.

