Washburn volleyball’s Rottinghaus earns MIAA’s top honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball standout Faith Rottinghaus was named the MIAA’s female winner of the Ken B. Jones Award during the league’s annual awards ceremony Monday night.

The award honors the MIAA’s top student athlete. Matt Malcom, a wrestler at Nebraska Kearney, was the men’s winner.

Rottinghaus is a fifth-year senior from Shawnee Heights. She helped lead the Ichabods to a runner-up finish in the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship Match. She also led all of Division II this past season with 833 total digs, and ranked third in the nation with 6.56 digs per set.

At Washburn, Rottinghaus wraps up her career as the school’s all-time dig leader with 2,676. She was named a 2021 All-American by the AVCA and D2CCA after earning First Team All-Central Region honors by both associations. She’s also a three-time first team All-MIAA selection. In addition, the 4.00 Kinesiology major was a three-time Academic All-America for CoSIDA.

Nationally, Rottinghaus is the first Washburn student-athlete to receive the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award, and the first among MIAA volleyball players.

Rottinghaus is currently enrolled in the University of Kansas’ doctoral program of physical therapy.

