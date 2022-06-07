Advertisement

Washburn Rural, Washburn alum qualifies for U.S. Open

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Kansas high school state golf champ and college Division II national player of the year is headed to the U.S. Open.

Andrew Beckler tied for third at Monday’s sectional qualifier in Rockville, Maryland. It was good enough for one of four qualifying spots from that tournament.

Beckler is a Washburn Rural High School and Washburn University golfer. He was named the Division II Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year in 2021, tying for second at the NCAA golf national championships.

He will likely be the second Topeka native in the field - joining Gary Woodland - when the U.S. Open tees off June 16th.

