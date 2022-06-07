Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Kansas City were arrested in Shawnee Co. on Monday after a search warrant was served in Southwest Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says two Kansas City men have been arrested after a search warrant was served in the 3500 block of SW Westport Court on Monday, June 6.

The Sheriff’s Office said during the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Unit, as part of the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force, found illegal drugs inside the home.

Deputies said Augustine E. Covarrubias, 22, of Kansas City, Kan., and Nicholas W. Kinnard, 38, of Kansas City, Mo., were arrested as a result of the warrant.

Covarrubias was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, Kinnard was booked for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the Topeka Police Department helped with the case.

