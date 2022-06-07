Tuesday forecast: Mainly dry today with storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storms from overnight will continue to weaken and diminish shortly after sunrise. Will hold a low chance for leftover showers through 9am but most likely the majority of northeast KS will be dry beforehand.

With today mainly dry, the question will be are we going to get storms to develop late this afternoon and early this evening or will the storms hold off until after sunset. This will need to be monitored closely because any storms that do develop have the potential to be severe with all hazards possible with any early storm activity. The later we get into the evening and overnight hours, it turns into more of a wind and heavy rain threat as the tornado threat certainly diminishes and the hail threat while still may exist it won’t be the bigger hail we could get in the early evening hours.

After tonight’s round of storms, the next round comes through Thursday night which may end up being our final chance of rain for a while so if you’re looking for some consecutive days of dry conditional, once any rain moves out Friday morning it should be dry through the weekend. Very low chance for rain Sunday night with the next best chance being next Tuesday night.

Normal High: 84/Normal Low: 63 (WIBW)

Today: Isolated shower/storm before 9am. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph. There is a low chance for an isolated shower/storm to develop after 5pm.

Tonight: Scattered shower/storms especially after 9pm. Severe weather is likely especially through the evening hours. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a leftover shower/storm early, it’ll mainly be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs in the low 80s (upper 70s can’t be ruled out). Winds N 5-15 mph.

There does remain a chance that showers/storms develop Thursday afternoon with the higher risk being Thursday night. Once any storms move out Friday morning, that’ll be it for rain through the weekend. Highs remain in the 80s through the weekend but start to heat up in the 90s early next week.

Taking Action:

While most of today will be dry, there remains a low chance of storms to develop late this afternoon. Stay weather aware because IF anything does develop, severe weather is possible.

Severe weather is going to be highest before 1am where all hazards are possible although the later we get into the evening and overnight period if severe weather does continues, it’ll likely be a wind/flooding threat.

If you have outdoor plans Thursday, be mindful storms could develop in the afternoon.

All hazards are possible with any storms late this afternoon into the evening. Stay weather aware (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms in the afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

