Advertisement

TPD stops 126 adults during 2022 Click it or Ticket for not buckling up

Click It or Ticket
Click It or Ticket
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the 2022 Click it or Ticket campaign, the Topeka Police Department stopped 126 adult drivers for not buckling up.

After officers took part in the 2022 Click it or Ticket campaign between May 22 and June 4, the Topeka Police Department says it has tallied up the numbers and 126 people were pulled over for adult seatbelt violations.

TPD said this reminds drivers and passengers of the importance of buckling up - as well as the legal consequences, which include fines, for not wearing a seatbelt.

TPD said officers’ results from the campaign are as follows:

DescriptionTotal Cars Stopped
Child Seatbelt3
Teen Seatbelt3
Adult Seatbelt126
DUI2
Reckless Driving1
Red Light Violation2
Wrong Way1
Speeding5
Drivers License Violation25
No Insurance3
Tag Violation9
Misdemeanor Warrant1
Equipment Violation5
Open Container2
Lane Violation2
Stop Sign Violation2
Number of citizen contacts/car stop164
Total192
TPD to join statewide Click It or Ticket campaign

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chevrolet Z71 came to rest after crashing into a Mr. Goodcents restaurant sign in North...
North Topeka fatal accident likely due to medical episode
Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash on the...
1 killed, 3 children hurt in Turnpike crash near Emporia
Amanda Bulger
Topeka Police report arrest in connection to Dillons stabbing
Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire
Teen dies in western Kansas rollover
Riley Co. Police Dept.
RCPD: Woman punched then shot early Sunday morning

Latest News

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Moran urges AG to protect pro-life Americans
Fork Stabbing in Montara
Staff member stabbed with fork at Montara group home
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputies were called to 6803 Montara Northway just before 3:30 p.m....
Client in custody following stabbing with fork at Montara group home
Sherry Harrison is announced as the new director of Ignite Emporia on June 7, 2022.
Ignite Emporia welcomes new director with vast experience
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance