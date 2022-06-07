TPD stops 126 adults during 2022 Click it or Ticket for not buckling up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the 2022 Click it or Ticket campaign, the Topeka Police Department stopped 126 adult drivers for not buckling up.

TPD said this reminds drivers and passengers of the importance of buckling up - as well as the legal consequences, which include fines, for not wearing a seatbelt.

TPD said officers’ results from the campaign are as follows:

Description Total Cars Stopped Child Seatbelt 3 Teen Seatbelt 3 Adult Seatbelt 126 DUI 2 Reckless Driving 1 Red Light Violation 2 Wrong Way 1 Speeding 5 Drivers License Violation 25 No Insurance 3 Tag Violation 9 Misdemeanor Warrant 1 Equipment Violation 5 Open Container 2 Lane Violation 2 Stop Sign Violation 2 Number of citizen contacts/car stop 164 Total 192

