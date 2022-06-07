Advertisement

Topeka Police report arrest in Dillons stabbing; 1 suspect still at large

Topeka Police search for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at the Dillons on 29th St. and...
Topeka Police search for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at the Dillons on 29th St. and California on June 1, 2022.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police reported an arrest Monday night in connection with a stabbing at a Dillon’s grocery store.

The watch commander said officers went to the area of 2200 SW Eveningside around 7 p.m. Monday, and took one person into custody without incident.

TPD declined to release his name, but did say they continue looking for Jason Bulger. Police released his name and photo last Friday, saying they wanted to speak with him in connection with the aggravated battery incident.

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon, June 1, to the Dillon’s at SE 29th and California. One man was injured, but was expected to recover.

Anyone with information on the case may call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

