Topeka Moms Demand Action group sponsors gunlock giveaway

Hannah Schumacher, left, and Danielle Twemlow, of the Topeka Moms Demand Action group, distributed free gunlocks Tuesday outside Topeka High School, in the 900 block of S.W. Western.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second year in a row, volunteers from the Topeka Moms Demand Action group on Tuesday morning gave away free gunlocks in an effort to keep local children and teens safe.

The gunlocks giveaway took place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the west side of Topeka High School, in the 900 block of S.W. Western.

Danielle Twemlow and Hanna Schumacher, who are volunteers with the Topeka Moms Demand Action group, set up a table outside the school and were on hand to distribute the free gunlocks to parents and caregivers.

Twemlow said she and Schumacher were able to visit with many of the parents and caregivers as they brought their students to the location for the Topeka Public Schools’ Summer Enrichment Camps, which began this week.

“We are here today to kick off the Topeka Public Schools Summer Enrichment program by providing parents and caregivers free gunlocks and information regarding gun safety,” Twemlow said. “Our goal is to be able to provide as much safety information as possible about securing firearms within the home, keeping them out of the reach of children, modeling responsible behavior, being sure that we talk about asking questions about firearms in others’ homes, recognizing the signs of suicide and being sure we’re telling others to take the steps to be smart.”

She said gun safety is an important issue across the nation, as well as in Kansas and in Topeka.

“We know that firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Kansas,” Twemlow said. “So this is a very relevant issue, even for our community.

“It’s not just a national problem. It’s not just something we see on TV. This is something that our children and teens are experiencing, and we need to do what we can to be safe.”

Another gunlock giveaway will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers at 500 S.W. Tuffy Kellogg Drive near Hummer Sports Park.

For more information, visit www.BeSMARTforKids.org or email BeSmaartTopeka@gmail.com.

