TFI Reunification ceremony focuses on importance of family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI, also known as The Family Initiative, hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, June 7, for family reunification month.

TFI staff members shared reunification stories and planted pinwheels to acknowledge how important familial bonds are and recognize the 409 families TFI reunited this past year, as stated by TFI.

According to TFI, the organization has reunited 53% of the children it serves in permanency since Oct. 2020. Which is above the 2020 national reunification average of 48%, according to the Annie Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center.

“It’s a tough job, but I think that’s where we get the satisfaction is when we can bring these families together and see that happiness when the kids get to return to their mom and dad,” said Michael Patrick, TFI Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

