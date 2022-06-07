Advertisement

TFI Reunification ceremony focuses on importance of family

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI, also known as The Family Initiative, hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, June 7, for family reunification month.

TFI staff members shared reunification stories and planted pinwheels to acknowledge how important familial bonds are and recognize the 409 families TFI reunited this past year, as stated by TFI.

According to TFI, the organization has reunited 53% of the children it serves in permanency since Oct. 2020. Which is above the 2020 national reunification average of 48%, according to the Annie Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center.

“It’s a tough job, but I think that’s where we get the satisfaction is when we can bring these families together and see that happiness when the kids get to return to their mom and dad,” said Michael Patrick, TFI Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chevrolet Z71 came to rest after crashing into a Mr. Goodcents restaurant sign in North...
North Topeka fatal accident likely due to medical episode
Amanda Bulger
Topeka Police report arrest in connection to Dillons stabbing
Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash on the...
1 killed, 3 children hurt in Turnpike crash near Emporia
Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire
Teen dies in western Kansas rollover
Riley Co. Police Dept.
RCPD: Woman punched then shot early Sunday morning

Latest News

Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell plans to retire on June 30.
Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell will soon retire
For the second year in a row, volunteers from the Topeka Moms Demand Action group on Tuesday...
Topeka Moms Demand Action group sponsors gunlock giveaway
Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell plans to retire on June 30.
Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell will soon retire
TFI, also known as The Family Initiative, hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, June 7, for family...
TFI Reunification ceremony focuses on importance of family