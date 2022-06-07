Special committee on Topeka policing suggests stepped-up training, more community input

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special Topeka City Council committee on police and community relations issued a draft report Tuesday summarizing its work and suggestions for improvement.

It lists seven recommendations, some are practices the Topeka Police Dept. already follows.

Among them, the committee addresses no-knock warrants, noting TPD has not used them for some time through internal policy which was put into city code in July 2020.

Another recommendation calls for TPD to train on issues of racial equity and justice, including Fair and Impartial Policing and Bias-Based Policing. It already is part of the curriculum, and the committee suggests it be revisited annually. They also suggest specific training for supervisors.

They also recommend updated training for school resource officers to reflect the role of mentor, rather than an enforcer. It further suggests regular meetings between TPD and local school administrators to discuss any issues or concerns.

The committee also calls for continued review of the department’s use of force policy and providing more input for civilian input and oversight, perhaps by expanding the Civil Service Commission. In terms of employment decisions, the committee says the City of Topeka should support TPD in hiring qualified officers, and TPD should identify partners such as Go Topeka to assist recruitment efforts.

“The Committee was pleased to see that in many instances, the Topeka Police Department is already implementing policy and procedures at a higher level than what was expected or required,” the committee wrote.

The committee has met since October 2020 to develop this report. They’ll meet Friday, June 10, to review the draft. They will hold a public input session at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison St. People who’d like to speak should sign up here.

