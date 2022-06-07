Advertisement

Sex crimes involving underage teen girls reported in Manhattan

Corrections officials are working to contain a COVID outbreak in a single pod of the Riley County Jail.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two sex crimes involving underage teens were reported in Manhattan on Monday.

According to the Riley Co. Police Department’s daily summary of calls, officers list one victim as a 17-year-old girl and the other as a 15-year-old girl.

Officials say the 17-year-old was the victim of indecent liberties with a child, the 15-year-old was reported as the victim of rape.

RCPD did not say if the two crimes were connected, however, both reports were filed at 3:59 p.m.

As per department policy, RCPD does not list the address of sex crime related calls. No other information was released.

