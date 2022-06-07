Sen. Jerry Moran takes the U.S. Senate floor to improve veteran’s benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Sen. Jerry Moran took to the U.S. Senate floor regarding his bill, “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.

This bill would help deliver all generations of veterans from suffering from toxic-exposure health care and benefits under the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Along with this bill, the package will expand health care for Post-9/11 combat veterans. It will also create a framework for the establishment for future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposures.

Moran says ““One Kansas veteran in Wichita told me that he and his dad both served in the United States Navy and both had an experience with an exposure to hazardous and toxic materials,”.

“He said he didn’t believe that either one of them suffered any major issues from their exposure, causing me to think this is a veteran who’s not necessarily going to care about this legislation. But what he said was it was a concern that there would not be any help from the VA if they did, and they lived in fear and uncertainty… After hearing the news of our comprehensive toxic exposure bill this veterans said, and I quote, ‘you have now changed that for thousands of veterans and their families.’ The uncertainty, the fear is diminished and maybe gone.”

Moran continued to say “It is time to advance this legislation and bring us one step closer to connecting all generations of veterans with the care they need due to the circumstances that war brought to them and their families,”.

“I hope after Memorial Day we brought back with us a sense of what their sacrifice means and commit to living our lives and doing our jobs worthy of their sacrifice.”

