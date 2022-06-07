Advertisement

A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.
A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chevrolet Z71 came to rest after crashing into a Mr. Goodcents restaurant sign in North...
North Topeka fatal accident likely due to medical episode
Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash on the...
1 killed, 3 children hurt in Turnpike crash near Emporia
Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire
Teen dies in western Kansas rollover
Riley Co. Police Dept.
RCPD: Woman punched then shot early Sunday morning
Amanda Bulger
Topeka Police report arrest in connection to Dillons stabbing

Latest News

Garrett Brice
After Topeka man pulled over for expired tags, deputies allegedly find meth
This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red...
‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint
Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey gets emotional speaking at the White House about the...
McConaughey: Young Uvalde school shooting victim identified by shoes
A car is found in the Cotton O'Neil medical clinic on 8th and Mulvane St. in Topeka on Tuesday...
Officers investigate after car drives into Topeka medical clinic
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say