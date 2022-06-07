Advertisement

Client in custody following stabbing with fork at Montara group home

(From Facebook Live, 3:46pm) WIBW Eric Ives reports from a group home in Montara following reports of an employee getting stabbed in the hand with a fork.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was stabbed in the hand with a fork in the Montara Neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 6803 Montara Northway just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officials tell 13 NEWS they located a person suffering a stab wound to the hand. The person was treated at the scene.

Officials tell 13 NEWS the residence is a group home for individuals with developmental disabilities. They say a client and staff member had a disagreement, which led to the client stabbing the staff member with a fork.

The client, who was only identified as a female was taken into custody and faces potential battery charges.

According to Shawnee Co. records, the home is owned by Kansas Montara, LLC.

A Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s spokesperson said the home was an “Equi-Venture” facility, which runs day and residential services for adults with developmental disabilities in Kansas.

No other information has been released.

