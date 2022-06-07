Advertisement

Ogden trailer home ‘complete loss’ following Tue. morning fire

A trailer home at 530 Pine Alley in Ogden was fully engulfed in flames Tue. morning when crews...
A trailer home at 530 Pine Alley in Ogden was fully engulfed in flames Tue. morning when crews arrived.(Riley County)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of an early morning trailer home fire in Ogden is under investigation.

Crews were called to 530 Pine Alley at 5:41 a.m. Tuesday and found the home fully involved in flames upon arrival.

Riley Co. officials say the official cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, however, lightning was confirmed in the area at the time the fire started.

Officials say the home was unoccupied and scheduled to be removed from the property.

Crews put out hot spots following a trailer home fire in Ogden early Tue. morning.
Crews put out hot spots following a trailer home fire in Ogden early Tue. morning.(Riley County)

Riley Co. spokesperson Vivienne Uccello said the City of Ogden assisted in pulling the roof off the collapsed home with heavy equipment, which allowed firefighters to put out hot spots.

The home was a complete loss. Officials say the fire caused siding damage to neighboring homes.

Neighboring homes sustained damage following a trailer home fire in Ogden early Tue. morning.
Neighboring homes sustained damage following a trailer home fire in Ogden early Tue. morning.(Riley County)

The owner was listed as the Maplewind Community mobile home park.

No injuries were reported.

