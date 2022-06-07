Advertisement

Officers investigate after car drives into Topeka medical clinic

A car is found in the Cotton O'Neil medical clinic on 8th and Mulvane St. in Topeka on Tuesday...
A car is found in the Cotton O'Neil medical clinic on 8th and Mulvane St. in Topeka on Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating after a vehicle drove into the Cotton O’Neil clinic on 8th and Mulvane St.

The Topeka Police Department says around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil’s 8th and Mulvane St. medical clinic with reports of a car accident.

When they arrived, officers said they found a car had crashed into the clinic with an elderly female inside. AMR was called to give her medical assistance.

TPD said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

