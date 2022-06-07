Officers investigate after car drives into Topeka medical clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating after a vehicle drove into the Cotton O’Neil clinic on 8th and Mulvane St.

The Topeka Police Department says around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil’s 8th and Mulvane St. medical clinic with reports of a car accident.

When they arrived, officers said they found a car had crashed into the clinic with an elderly female inside. AMR was called to give her medical assistance.

TPD said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.