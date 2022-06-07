Advertisement

Oklahoma woman killed, three children injured in Lyon Co. wreck

FILE - Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash...
FILE - Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash on the Kansas Turnpike near the Emporia service exit Monday.(Tagan Trahoon/KVOE News.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released new details into a crash that killed an Oklahoma City mother and left her three children with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that at noon on Monday, June 6, a car driven by Sacha McNack, 31, of Oklahoma City, was headed down I-335 when she drove onto the shoulder and over-corrected her vehicle.

The log notes that McNack lost control of the vehicle and drove into the east ditch where she struck a tree and the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

According to KHP, McNack was pronounced dead on the scene, however, her three children also in the car at the time were taken to separate hospitals.

The log indicates that McNack’s 7-year-old son was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, her 3-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia, also with suspected serious injuries.

