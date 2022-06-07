Motorcycle accident closes portion of 41st south of Lake Sherwood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has closed a stretch of SW 41st Street south of Lake Sherwood following a motorcycle accident.

It happened around 12:22 p.m. near the intersection of 41st and Gamwell.

Deputies on scene tell 13′s Phil Anderson that the motorcycle was westbound on SW 41st when they tried to maneuver around a parked or stopped car, also in the westbound lane.

As the motorcycle attempted to go around the car, it encountered a Mazda Tribute coming from the east.

Officials say the motorcycle rider laid down the bike, bailing off.

They were taken to the hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries by a family member.

Motorcycle crash southwest of Topeka Posted by WIBW Phil Anderson on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.