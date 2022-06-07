Advertisement

Moran urges AG to protect pro-life Americans

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has led a group of Senators to urge the U.S. Attorney General for protections for pro-life Americans following the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs draft.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, says on Tuesday, June 7, he and 15 of his colleagues called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate and work to prevent violence against pro-life organizations.

After a draft opinion of the Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, was leaked to the media, Sen. Moran said pro-live and religious organizations have reported an increase in vandalism and damages.

“We are deeply concerned that this trend will continue should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks unless the Department of Justice, the FBI, and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices take a firm public stance and proactive response against these violent threats,” the senators wrote in a letter to Garland.

Moran noted that the letter was also signed by Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), James Risch (R-Idaho), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Thune (R-S.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.).

Moran indicated that the letter is supported by the National Right to Life Committee, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, Family Research Council, Catholic Vote, March for Life, Students for Life and Family Policy Alliance.

To read a full copy of the letter sent to the AG, click HERE.

