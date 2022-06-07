Advertisement

Man reports AR rifle stolen from truck in Manhattan

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police reports show a man reported his AR-22 rifle and other items were stolen from his truck in the 1000 block of Thurston St.

Officers filed the burglary report just before 7 a.m. Monday.

The victim, listed as a 24-year-old male, reported his black Smith & Wesson AR-22 and Apple iPad were taken when his truck was broken into.

AR-22′s are similar in appearance to AR-15 semi automatic rifles, however, they fire a lower velocity .22LR.

RCPD listed the items being valued at $1,800.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers.

It is not clear if the man’s truck was locked.

