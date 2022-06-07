Man reports AR rifle stolen from truck in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police reports show a man reported his AR-22 rifle and other items were stolen from his truck in the 1000 block of Thurston St.
Officers filed the burglary report just before 7 a.m. Monday.
The victim, listed as a 24-year-old male, reported his black Smith & Wesson AR-22 and Apple iPad were taken when his truck was broken into.
AR-22′s are similar in appearance to AR-15 semi automatic rifles, however, they fire a lower velocity .22LR.
RCPD listed the items being valued at $1,800.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers.
It is not clear if the man’s truck was locked.
