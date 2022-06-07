Man convicted of teen’s shooting death to spend additional 3 years behind bars

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was previously sentenced to 18 years in prison will spend another three behind bars after he was convicted of another theft.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Michael A. Hormell, 22, has been sentenced to another 40 months in prison after being convicted of a burglary and other crimes he committed while he was out on bond from a previous prison sentence.

Hormell had been serving an 18-year sentence for a 2018 robbery.

In the most recent case, Hormell had been convicted in March on one count of burglary and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He had originally been charged with aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, and interference with law enforcement. However, he pleaded no contest resulting in the amended charges.

Court documents indicate that the charges stemmed from an April 2020 armed robbery in the 200 block of N Seventh St. Hormell had been out on bond at the time of the robbery and was facing charges for robbing and shooting a teen in 2018, which he was later convicted of.

Hormell was sentenced to 32 months - just over 2-and-a-half-years - for the burglary charge and 8 months for each gun charge. The two gun charges were ordered to run concurrently with each other and consecutively with the burglary charge, which brings the total sentence to 40 months - just over 3 years - in prison.

The 40-month sentence was also ordered to run consecutively with the 18-year sentence Hormell was given in June 2021 for the murder.

LJ-World also reported that Hormell had originally been sentenced in 2021 to 216 months - 18 years - for aggravated robbery and 32 months for attempted voluntary manslaughter for the shooting. Those were ordered to run concurrently.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.