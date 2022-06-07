Lawrence Starbucks workers vote to unionize

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Workers at a Starbucks in Lawrence voted to unionize on Tuesday, becoming the latest location to do so in the Kansas City area.

In a vote of 19 to 3, workers at the 23rd and Ousdahl location are now the second unionized Starbucks store in Kansas. The vote follows five other stores who chose to unionize across the Midwest Tuesday, including Chicago and Ann Arbor.

“We are all thrilled with the results in Lawrence and very much looking forward to offering our continued support as the Partners strive to achieve their first contract and the dignity and respect they so rightfully deserve,” said Workers United International VP Kathy Hanshew. “All power to the Starbucks workers! This is a huge step forward for their movement and for all workers in Missouri and the Midwest.”

In April, a store at 75th Street and I-35 in Overland Park voted to unionize 6-1, but those results are being reviewed after lawyers with Starbucks objected them.

Last month, workers in Independence voted to unionize, becoming the first store in Missouri to do so.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.