KState great Bishop makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Michael Bishop
Michael Bishop(K-State Athletics)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the top quarterbacks in Kansas State University history has a chance at the hall of fame.

Michael Bishop made the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame.

The full list was announced Monday. It includes 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, plus 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Bishop won the 1998 Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback, and was the Heisman runner up. In his two years at K-State, he set 34 school records, 14 Big 12 records, and compiled a 22-3 record as a starter.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, players must have been named a first-team All-American, and be 10 years removed from their final college season.

Reggie Bush, Tony Gonzalez, and Tim Tebow are among others on the ballot.

Voting continues through June 30th, with the class announced in early 2023.

