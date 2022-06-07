KBI arrests woman in connection with Smith Co. bank robbery

KENSINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who made claims of a bomb and a child abduction was arrested in connection with Monday morning bank robbery in Smith Co.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says authorities responded around 10:15 a.m. Monday to the Farmers National Bank in Kensington. The Smith Co. Sherriff’s Office found Jennie Aanenson, 51, of Agra, Kan. outside the bank, and detained her.

According to the KBI, Aanenson told authorities that two men forced her to hold up the bank with a bomb that was in her bag. She also said the men abducted her infant daughter, leaving with the child while she was inside the bank.

The KBI says the sheriff’s office and Kansas Highway Patrol immediately began searching for the vehicles Aanenson described, with assistance from the Phillips Co. and Osborne Co. Sheriff’s Offices. They and the KBI determined Aanenson made up the reports. They say she does not have an infant daughter. In addition, KHP’s Hazardous Devices Unit checked the bank, and concluded what was in Aanenson’s bag was not a bomb.

Aanenson was arrested and booked into the Smith Co. Jail for suspected aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal threat, and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She was booked into the Smith County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The KBI says the Federal Bureau of Investigation is expected to join the case, and consider federal charges.

