Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital welcomes familiar face as new CEO

Barry Muninger
Barry Muninger(Encompass Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital has welcomed a familiar face as its new CEO.

Encompass Health says in a release on Tuesday, June 7, that it has appointed Barry Muninger as the new CEO of the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital - a joint venture of Encompass Health and Stormont Vail Health.

As CEO, Encompass said Muninger will oversee all day-to-day operations, as well as patient care and quality at the 79-bed rehabilitation hospital at 1504 SW 8th Ave. It said he assumed the position in Feb. 2022.

“Barry has dedicated his career to various clinical and leadership roles at Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, and I am excited he has accepted the role as CEO at the hospital,” said Troy DeDecker, President of Encompass Health’s Central Region. “Barry is an exceptional leader with proven success in patient care improvement, patient safety and business development, and I look forward to the incredible contributions he will continue to make both within our healthcare system and his local community.”

According to Encompass, Muninger started his career at Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital in 2013 as a registered nurse. He later served as a rehabilitation nurse liaison, director of marketing operations, and most recently as director of quality and risk.

As director of quality and risk, Encompass noted that Muninger led care improvement teams that achieved consistent annual improvements in acute care transfer rates, patient satisfaction and patient fall rates. It said he served as a leader of the hospital’s COVID-19 response team, oversaw the hospital’s quality assurance department and actively served on various disease-specific care teams - including brain injury, stroke, and Parkinson’s Disease.

Encompass said Muninger earned his bachelor’s degree in health promotion from Emporia State University, his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Washburn University, and his master’s degree in healthcare administration from Colorado State University. He is also a member of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

