K9 Abby helps make another drug arrest following Council Grove traffic stop

Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - K9 Abby helped officers arrest a woman for alleged possession of meth and marijuana during a Tuesday morning traffic stop.

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, the Council Grove Police Department says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of N Neosho St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, CGPD said K9 Abby was deployed and alerted positive for drugs in the vehicle.

Following a probable cause search, officers said Amy Nelson, of Council Grove, was booked into the Morris Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CGPD said the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted in the traffic stop.

