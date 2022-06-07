Advertisement

Ignite Emporia welcomes new director with vast experience

Sherry Harrison is announced as the new director of Ignite Emporia on June 7, 2022.(Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Sarah Motter
By Sarah Motter

Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ignite Emporia has welcomed a new director with vast experience.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia say Tuesday, June 7, staff has welcomed Sherry Harrison as the new Director of Ignite Emporia.

The Chamber said Harrison will continue to implement a 5-year Ignite Emporia strategic plan and its strategies for workforce development, housing development and revitalization, business retention, and community development and marketing.

“Sherry brings a wealth of knowledge to our team, and I am confident you will see her as a valuable addition to our staff,” said Jeanine Mckenna, President and CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is evidence that we are committed to implementing a successful Ignite Emporia plan.”

The Chamber noted that Harrison has vast experience with commercial and residential real estate development, as well as general corporate transactions.

In 2009, the Chamber said she finished an internship under Dr. Beverly Browning, a nationally known grant writer and capacity building expert. Since then, it said she has worked with two large counties to write grant applications, and manage federal grant projects and community development.

“It is an honor to join Ignite Emporia and the Chamber of Commerce family,” Harrison said. “With a commitment to “doing what we say we are going to do,” I look forward to working with the business community to implement the initiatives of the Ignite Emporia Strategic Campaign.”

The Chamber noted that Harrison began her new role on June 2.

