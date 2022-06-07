iCan Bike Program aims to teach those with disabilities how to ride a bike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new five-day program wants to teach people with disabilities how to ride a two-wheel bike by themselves, and instructors did just that on Tuesday, June 7.

The iCan Bike program is a week-long course that teaches people with disabilities how to ride a bike by themselves with help from instructors. The event is hosted by the Capper Foundation.

The program hopes this course gives the participants the chance to ride with friends and family and gives them a new sense of independence and freedom.

Cris Teter, Capper Foundation’s Physical Therapist, has participated in the program for 12 years and says the increase in confidence among kids is priceless.

“On the first day, which was yesterday, the kids come in apprehensive and unsure as to what’s going to happen, so there might be some tears and things like that, but as the week progresses you start to see more confidence, the looks on their face change from anxiety to smiles and excitement,” said Teter.

“Some of these families have tried to teach their kiddos how to ride a bike several times without success,” continued Teter. “And then, to be able to come here and provide this venue and this technology that these bikes provide to give them the confidence to go ride and be out on the track later in the week riding independently and see the smiles and get to ride actually with the other riders on there and they actually end up having conversations. It is real exciting to see the progression and even the joy on the parents’ face and the kids’ faces.”

The participants will be presented with medals on Friday, June 10.

