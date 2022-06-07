Hiawatha man sentenced to nearly 3 years in child porn case

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha man will spend the next 34 months in prison for internet trading of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

According to MSC News, Richard Hargett, 29, was sentenced Monday.

Hargett avoided trial by pleading guilty to the two charges in early May.

He was arrested in October 2021 following an investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department. Officials say that case was referred to the agency from the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

MSC News reports during the investigation, electronics, hard drives, computers and other data storage devices were seized after a search warrant was executed at Hargett’s home.

