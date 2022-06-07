Helping Hands lowers fees, issues emergency call for pet foster families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is lowering its adoption fees and looking for pet foster families as its seeing an influx of animals.

“We quite literally only have one open dog kennel in our facility today,” communications coordinator Emi Griess wrote in a Tuesday email. “We have been very grateful for our new shelter at 21st and Belle since we moved into it in January of 2013, but right now, even this big, beautiful building is not enough to house the number of lost and homeless dogs needing our help. We are so proud that we have not had to euthanize strictly for space reasons since moving into this building, and we want to keep it that way. We need your help!”

Effective immediately, Helping Hands launched a “name your own price” special for most dogs. The minimum price is $25, and some high-profile pets (usually puppies and pure breed dogs) do not qualify for the lower price. The special runs through Sunday, June 12.

Helping Hands also is implementing a free, emergency fostering program. People with a valid ID or driver’s license are able to foster any adoptable dogs seven months and older.

“If you aren’t quite ready to adopt or cannot take on a new dog long term, please consider fostering an adoptable dog,” Griess said. “You can foster to adopt (try your foster dog out in your home for 2 weeks to see if it’s a good match for your family), foster and introduce your loveable foster dog to as many friends and family as you can to try to help us find them a home, or simply foster and hang out with a dog friend for a little while to really help out your local shelter free up some much needed space!”

Griess said foster families receive supplies to take home, so caring for the dog costs little to nothing.

“This is a very critical day at our shelter, as we simply have no more kennels to put dogs into as they enter our building,” Griess said.

Griess said people also can support the shelter by donating supplies and provide emotional support to the HHHS staff, volunteers, and fosters.

Adoption and admission hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. HHHS is located at 5720 SW 21st St.

