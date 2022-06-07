Hayden’s Joe Otting commits to Notre Dame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden offensive lineman Joe Otting is headed to Notre Dame.

The Wildcat standout announced the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“God has blessed me with the ability to play the game that I love at a place I have always dreamed of,” he wrote in part. “I want to thank Coach Bill Arnold, my Wildcat teammates, all of my coaches in every sport and the Hayden community for all of their support.”

Otting held offers from a slate of Power 5 schools including K-State, Iowa and Baylor.

