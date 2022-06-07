Advertisement

Hayden’s Joe Otting commits to Notre Dame

Hayden will field a dominant offensive line, spearheaded by talented junior guard Joe Otting. He already has several Division-I offers.(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden offensive lineman Joe Otting is headed to Notre Dame.

The Wildcat standout announced the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“God has blessed me with the ability to play the game that I love at a place I have always dreamed of,” he wrote in part. “I want to thank Coach Bill Arnold, my Wildcat teammates, all of my coaches in every sport and the Hayden community for all of their support.”

Otting held offers from a slate of Power 5 schools including K-State, Iowa and Baylor.

