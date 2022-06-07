Advertisement

Two arrested after passing out with drugs in car and kids in back seat, police say

Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested by authorities in Ohio after police...
Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested by authorities in Ohio after police said they were passed out in a car with children in the back seat.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio are investigating a man and a woman after officers said they found two children in the back seat of their car in deplorable conditions.

The Monroe Police Department reports Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested after officers found the two passed out in a car with Sandlin’s kids in the back seat on Monday.

According to court documents, WXIX reports Simpson was slumped over the steering wheel of the car, and Sandlin was passed out in the passenger seat.

Sandlin’s twins, an 18-month-old boy and girl, were extremely hot and very sweaty in the back seat, according to police. They were also thirsty and filthy.

Police said the children were found sitting in old fast-food scraps with diapers that had not been changed.

Simpson allegedly had a small rock-like substance wrapped in plastic in his lap, which police said he later admitted was crack.

Sandlin, who had extremely dilated pupils and was very lethargic, had a crack pipe next to her, according to police.

Monroe police said Simpson faces a drug possession charge in addition to a child endangerment charge. The two were booked in Butler County.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chevrolet Z71 came to rest after crashing into a Mr. Goodcents restaurant sign in North...
North Topeka fatal accident likely due to medical episode
Amanda Bulger
Topeka Police report arrest in connection to Dillons stabbing
Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash on the...
1 killed, 3 children hurt in Turnpike crash near Emporia
Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire
Teen dies in western Kansas rollover
Riley Co. Police Dept.
RCPD: Woman punched then shot early Sunday morning

Latest News

Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell plans to retire on June 30.
Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell will soon retire
For the second year in a row, volunteers from the Topeka Moms Demand Action group on Tuesday...
Topeka Moms Demand Action group sponsors gunlock giveaway
Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell plans to retire on June 30.
Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell will soon retire
Garnell Whitfield Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: ‘What are you doing?’
TFI, also known as The Family Initiative, hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, June 7, for family...
TFI Reunification ceremony focuses on importance of family