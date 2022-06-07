Crews responding to crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka.

The two-vehicle collision was reported around 5:39 p.m. at N.W. Gordon and Topeka Boulevard.

The location is near the north end of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries that may have resulted from the crash.

