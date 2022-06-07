Advertisement

Crews responding to crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash early Tuesday evening at...
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash early Tuesday evening at N.W. Gordon and Topeka Boulevard on the city's north side.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka.

The two-vehicle collision was reported around 5:39 p.m. at N.W. Gordon and Topeka Boulevard.

The location is near the north end of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries that may have resulted from the crash.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

