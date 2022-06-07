Crash shuts down US-24 highway in Jefferson County

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were reported injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Jefferson County.

The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at US-24 highway and Thompsonville Road.

The location was about a mile west of Perry.

Officers were on the scene and were blocking US-24 highway as emergency crews responded to the collision.

