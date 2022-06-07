Crash shuts down US-24 highway in Jefferson County
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were reported injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Jefferson County.
The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at US-24 highway and Thompsonville Road.
The location was about a mile west of Perry.
Officers were on the scene and were blocking US-24 highway as emergency crews responded to the collision.
Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.
