After Topeka man pulled over for expired tags, deputies allegedly find meth

Garrett Brice
Garrett Brice(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After deputies noticed a vehicle with an expired registration on Monday night, they pulled the driver over and allegedly found methamphetamine.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Garrett A. Brice, 33, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near SE 14th St. and SE Washington late Monday night.

On Monday, June 6, just before 11:30 p.m., deputies said they stopped a red 2006 Honda Accord with an expired registration and an obstructed windshield in the area. During the investigation, they said methamphetamine was found.

The driver, Brice, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving with an obstructed windshield, driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.

