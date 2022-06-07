Advertisement

Advocates call for change after homeless camp bulldozings

13 News at Six
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka resident Ken Saffer says he didn’t have time to move his belongings from the homeless camp where he lived before the city moved in with bulldozers on May 10th.

Saffer says he lost many important items.

“I lost an oxygen settling tank, two tailgater generators, a Honda tiller and some hand tools, and personal property, paperwork, clothing,” he said.

Saffer says the city came in a day earlier than expected.

Social worker and homeless advocate Dr. Russel Burton also says the city did not meet its requirements in assisting the homeless.

“The city is obligated by court decision to sort out property,” he said. “They can’t just come and bulldoze without sorting out bikes, tools and generators and clothing and other sorts of property that they’re obligated to sort out. They didn’t. They’re obligated to sort that property out, take it to the city, provide a method by which the folks can get it back, which they did provide a method by which the folks could get it back and they did notify them, but they didn’t take any property. They didn’t take a single piece of property. You can ask anybody out here. If they didn’t put it on the levy it was bulldozed.”

Even if they had, Burton says the city only must store the items for 30 days.

He wants to see the time extended to 60 days for people to claim their items, and require outreach workers to visit before a camp is bulldozed and remain until city workers leave.

City officials declined an interview on-camera, but in an email, they say they could consider additional storage time for personal items, but it is paid with taxpayer dollars.

The city also says they gave individuals ample opportunity to remove items of personal value, and ensured there was nothing remaining that would require storage, before beginning the clean-up.

Dr. Burton says he plans to take his views to the city council.

“If the city is interested in public health let’s talk about dumpsters down here, let’s talk about trash bags down here, let’s talk about trash bags down here, let’s talk about porta potties down here, let’s talk about some potable water down here. If the city is really concerned about public health I’m concerned about public health too. Let’s address it,” he said.

The Topeka City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chevrolet Z71 came to rest after crashing into a Mr. Goodcents restaurant sign in North...
North Topeka fatal accident likely due to medical episode
FILE
Colorado cyclist killed in fatal accident before Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
Jose Mesa
Suspected driver in crash that killed Eudora 10-year-old arrested in Indiana
Boone County, Mo., Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead inside his home on Saturday morning.
Boone County, Mo., prosecutor found dead inside home Saturday
Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire
Teen dies in western Kansas rollover

Latest News

Jennie Aanenson
KBI arrests woman in connection with Smith Co. bank robbery
A woman is recovering after she was punched in the face, then shot in the leg early Sunday...
RCPD: Woman punched then shot early Sunday morning
An advocate is urging the City of Topeka to change its policies regarding homeless camp cleanups.
Advocate urges city to change policies regarding homeless camp cleanups
While it is summer break for kids, a group of students from USD 501 decided to not take a break...
501 students practice their craft at a free Summer Music Program