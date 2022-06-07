Advertisement

53 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Johnson County, Missouri

Fifty-three dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri today.
Fifty-three dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri today.(The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifty-three dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Johnson County, Missouri, on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was issued and executed after it was brought to the attention of the authorities that animals were being neglected and abused at a puppy mill in the northwestern part of the county. The exact location was not specified.

Ultimately, 53 dogs from a few weeks old to 12 years old were rescued. They are all different breeds. Among them are Komondors, Pugs, French Bulldogs, Pekingese, and several cross breeds.

The dogs were evaluated by a veterinarian and then taken to local shelters, where they will be treated for any illnesses.

Old Drum Shelter Director Kayla Frank, Erin Mourse with Midwest Animal Rescue, and Karen Thaller with Risen From the Ashes assisted with the effort. The latter two helped take possession of several dogs.

“The dog’s owner will be facing several counts of animal abuse and neglect,” the sheriff’s office said, “which will be submitted to the Johnson County Prosecutors Office for criminal charges.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bulger
Topeka Police report arrest in connection to Dillons stabbing
FILE - Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash...
Oklahoma woman killed, three children injured in Lyon Co. wreck
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
An advocate is urging the City of Topeka to change its policies regarding homeless camp cleanups.
Advocates call for change after homeless camp bulldozings

Latest News

13 NEWS’ kicks off “Just a Buck” fundraiser for KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Graduates walk across the stage at Washburn University's Spring Commencement Ceremony.
Dr. Farley attends final commencement ceremonies as Washburn Univ. President
Ag Hall kicked off its 2022 Shawnee County extension master gardener plant sale on Saturday,...
Ag Hall holds annual plant sale
The wait is over for the Isom family, selected for the 114th Topeka Habitat home
The wait is over for the Isom family, selected for the 114th Topeka Habitat home
Over 40 volunteers clean up thousands of pounds of trash in Junction City on Saturday.
Nearly 2,000 pounds of trash is disposed thanks to volunteers in Junction City