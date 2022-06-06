Advertisement

Winfield man injured while crawling under train

Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was crawling under train that was stationary when it started moving.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was injured over the weekend while attempting to crawl underneath a train, according to Winfield police.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers and members of Winfield Fire-EMS were dispatched to the railroad tracks located in the 500 block of Main Street (Highway 77) in Winfield for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train. Crews arrived to find a 62-year-old Winfield man with serious injuries to his lower extremities.

Police said the man was attempting to crawl underneath the train while it was stationary, and he was injured when the train started moving. The involved train company is WATCO.

At this time, the police say the incident is believed to be an accident and not intentional.

