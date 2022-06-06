Unity Walk and Juneteenth flag-raising takes place Monday at Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 50 people attended a Unity Walk and Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony Monday on the south steps of the Statehouse in downtown Topeka.

Gov. Laura Kelly was among the speakers at the event and read a proclamation marking the Juneteenth holiday, which takes place June 19.

Kelly noted Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 after it was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Several other speakers took part in the event, including Beryl New, a member of the Kansas African Affairs Commisison.

About midway through the hour-long program, attendees took part in a Unity Walk on the south grounds of the Statehouse, in the 300 block of S.W. 10th Ave.

Several other events are scheduled in conjunction with Juneteenth in Topeka, including:

• 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11 -- Juneteenth Parade starting at Williams Magnet School, 1301 S.E. Monroe, before going north on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka. A program will follow at Cushinberry Park, near S.E. 15th and Madison.

• 6 p.m. Monday, June 13 -- Youth Celebration, New Beginning Baptist Church, 1329 S.W. 37th.

• 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 -- Taco Tuesday, Betty Philips Park, 3303 S.E. Irvingham.

• 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16 -- Essay contest banquet, New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 S.E. Indiana Ave.

• 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17 -- Youth event at Hillcrest Park, 1800 S.E. 21st.

• Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18 -- Juneteenth celebration at Hillcrest Park and Community Center, 1800 S.E. 21st.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19 -- Gospel Extravaganza, St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Juneteenth commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when news that slavery was abolished reached Galveston, Texas.

The news arrived in Texas more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, on Jan. 1, 1863, abolishing slavery in the United States.

Celebrations were held in Texas after blacks learned they were free. Known as Juneteenth, the celebrations later spread to different parts of the nation.

Juneteenth celebrations have been held for more than 40 years in Topeka.

