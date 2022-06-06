Two injured when train collides with semi in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured after a train struck the cab of a semi Monday afternoon in Emporia.

Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says the collision happened at 12:26 p.m. in the 300 block of Merchant St.

Officials say the 2020 Volvo tractor was attempting to back into Evco Wholesale Food Corp. at 309 Merchant. They say the cab was facing south on the railroad tracks when the crossing arms came down and the truck did not move.

The driver, identified as James Covinton, 66, and passenger, identified as Lyle Covinton, 69, “both had noticeable injuries” and taken to Newman Regional Hospital. Their current condition was not provided.

KVOE reports both had to be extricated.

Officials say the trailer contained food.

