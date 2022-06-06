Teen dies in western Kansas rollover

WICHITA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One teen was killed, another seriously injured in a Sunday evening accident in western Kansas.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Adobe Road in Wichita County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Trevor A Korbe, 17, of Holcomb, was driving a 2004 Dodge Intrepid eastbound on A Road, near 8 Road when he lost control, over corrected and left the road to the right. KHP says the vehicle rolled on the passenger side an undetermined number of times in the south ditch.

Korbe was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Passengers Travis Korbe, 14, of Holcomb did not appear to be injured, and Tyle Korbe, 16, of Wallace, sustained suspected serious injuries.

KHP says both were wearing their seatbelt.

No other information has been released.

