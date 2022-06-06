RCPD: Woman punched then shot early Sunday morning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is recovering after she was punched in the face, then shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

According to the Riley Co. Police Dept., officers were called to the 900 block of Bluemont Ave around 2:44 a.m.

When they arrived, they located a 21-year-old woman that said she was punched in the face then shot in the leg by a man she didn’t know.

The victim also told officers that the man fired multiple rounds in the air.

The woman was taken to Via Christi for minor injuries and later released.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Riley Co. Police Dept., or Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers to earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.

No other information has been released.

