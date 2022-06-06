One critically injured in N. Topeka accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered potentially fatal injuries following a crash in North Topeka Monday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials tell 13 NEWS a truck was exiting eastbound US-24 onto southbound NW Topeka Blvd at a high rate of speed. The truck crossed NW Topeka’s northbound lanes, hopped the curb and crashed into a Mr. Goodcents sign.

Police tell 13 NEWS the driver is believed to have suffered a medical condition.

WIBW Phil Anderson reports the accident as “potentially fatal” as of 10:20 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story.

