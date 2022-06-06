More than 30 arrests made in Homeland Security child exploitation sting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Homeland Security Investigations team in Kansas City and Wichita announced Monday that they arrested more than 30 people suspected of child exploitation in Kansas and Missouri.

The department, along with local law enforcement partners, arrested 32 individuals during their Operation Blue Ghost, which ran from May 17 to June 2.

During the initial phase of the operation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Wichita and the Wichita Police Department targeted adults who said they were willing to travel for the sexual exploitation of a child. 17 people were arrested for various crimes related to aggravated human trafficking, promoting the sale of sex, and the purchase of commercial sexual acts.

In Kansas City, HSI KC worked with the Kansas City Child Exploitation Taskforce partners in and around Independence, as well as Clay and Platte Counties. 15 people were arrested in this phase for crimes related to travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement of a minor, sexual trafficking of a child, giving pornographic material to minors, sexual exploitation of a minor, promoting prostitution, aggravated human trafficking, se trafficking, felony evading, attempted statutory sodomy, and second-degree attempted statutory rape .

“I’m extremely proud of all of the special agents, analysts, and officers whose hard work and dedication made this operation a success,” said acting Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City area of operations R. Sean Fitzgerald. “Our joint commitment to protecting children has removed these 32 dangerous individuals from our streets and hopefully sends a clear message to others looking to harm children.”

