Advertisement

More than 30 arrests made in Homeland Security child exploitation sting

(KCRG)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Homeland Security Investigations team in Kansas City and Wichita announced Monday that they arrested more than 30 people suspected of child exploitation in Kansas and Missouri.

The department, along with local law enforcement partners, arrested 32 individuals during their Operation Blue Ghost, which ran from May 17 to June 2.

During the initial phase of the operation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Wichita and the Wichita Police Department targeted adults who said they were willing to travel for the sexual exploitation of a child. 17 people were arrested for various crimes related to aggravated human trafficking, promoting the sale of sex, and the purchase of commercial sexual acts.

In Kansas City, HSI KC worked with the Kansas City Child Exploitation Taskforce partners in and around Independence, as well as Clay and Platte Counties. 15 people were arrested in this phase for crimes related to travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement of a minor, sexual trafficking of a child, giving pornographic material to minors, sexual exploitation of a minor, promoting prostitution, aggravated human trafficking, se trafficking, felony evading, attempted statutory sodomy, and second-degree attempted statutory rape .

“I’m extremely proud of all of the special agents, analysts, and officers whose hard work and dedication made this operation a success,” said acting Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City area of operations R. Sean Fitzgerald. “Our joint commitment to protecting children has removed these 32 dangerous individuals from our streets and hopefully sends a clear message to others looking to harm children.”

To see the full release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chevrolet Z71 came to rest after crashing into a Mr. Goodcents restaurant sign in North...
North Topeka fatal accident likely due to medical episode
Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire
Teen dies in western Kansas rollover
Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash on the...
1 killed, 3 children hurt in Turnpike crash near Emporia
Riley Co. Police Dept.
RCPD: Woman punched then shot early Sunday morning
Topeka Police arrested Mitchel Holmes, 28, on several charges including aggravated kidnapping.
Man accused of rape faces additional charge of attempted murder

Latest News

Corrections officials are working to contain a COVID outbreak in a single pod of the Riley...
Sex crimes involving underage teen girls reported in Manhattan
AR Style Rifle
Man reports AR rifle stolen from truck in Manhattan
Richard Truly Hargett
Hiawatha man sentenced to nearly 3 years in child porn case
Severe weather exists again tonight, stay weather aware
Mainly dry today with storms tonight
Kansas receives Gold Shovel Award for the second, consecutive time