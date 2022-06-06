Monday forecast: Dry today with storms returning tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will feature near normal temperatures with storms that will mainly push through overnight. Lower chance that storms impact the daytime hours but if they do it’ll be in the morning and possibly again late in the afternoon.

With confidence fairly high that storms will mainly impact the overnight hours, this weather pattern will still need to be taken on a day by day basis because of lower confidence on how widespread storms will be. The weather pattern we’re in includes storm complexes across the middle part of the country and depending where fronts are and how the atmosphere recovers after each round will depend on specific details on the next round of storms. Details such as where storms develop, how strong or severe they’ll be and if there are storms that actually do impact the daytime hours.

Normal High: 84/Normal Low: 63 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Few storms early otherwise clearing out with storms possibly developing late in the day. Most of the day will be dry and for now will go with mostly sunny skies but that is subject to change. Highs in the low 80s. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Another round of storms will push through Tuesday night. Most models are giving this the highest probability of widespread rain but there are also a few that don’t have the rain as widespread.

After some early morning showers/storms Wednesday, most of the day will be dry which will lead to dry conditions until Thursday night with the final chance of storms in the 8 day. Highs will be more in the upper 70s-low 80s Thursday through Saturday before getting back up in the low-mid 80s Sunday and mid-upper 80s with some 90s possible next Monday.

Taking Action:

While most of the daytime hours will be dry and the bulk of the storms occurring at night, there still remains a low risk for storms during the day today through Wednesday and again on Friday so keep checking back for updates.

Any storms we get this week do have a risk to become severe with a hail/wind threat. Flooding will also be something to monitor.

Hail/wind risk (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any possible storms early in the morning, more likely with storms after sunset (SPC/WIBW)

